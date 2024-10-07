Don’t try this at home.

Unless Darby Allin teaches you how to do it personally.

The AEW pillar turned up at a random birthday party over the weekend and taught some kids how to do his Coffin Drop finisher.

“Darby Allin thank you so much for going out of your way to make my son’s birthday memorable,” wrote a fan named Sean on X. “I’m sorry he was so quiet and shy. Thanks again #GOAT.”

Allin replied, “Pulled up at a random birthday party and taught everyone the coffin drop lol little homie in background mid coffin drop.”