Darby Allin has become a top star in AEW thanks to his death defying high-risk move-set that won him over with fans and helped him become a two-time TNT Champion. Outside of the ring, Allin lives his life just as hardcore and put that on display during a recent appearance at Nitro Circus.

It was at the event that Allin attempted a backlip with a motorbike, one which he doesn’t land. Moments prior he had told the crowd that his shoulder was badly injured, then proceeded to land directly on said shoulder that was injured. A video of the spot has surfaced online and can be seen below.

Meanwhile Darby Allin in his free time And of course he landed on already injured arm pic.twitter.com/I5wKCVnSDq — Raion (@Raion74_) October 20, 2023

Allin announced earlier this year that he plans to climb Mount Everest in 2024. The AEW star begins his training for the climb soon. You can read about that here.