Bryan Danielson passed the torch to Darby Allin on Wednesday night.

Following the May 15 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson cut post-show promos.

The two Washington home town heroes addressed the crowd in the building, with Allin making it clear that he’s not 100% after recently getting hit by a bus, but he’s back to defend AEW’s honor at Anarchy in the Arena against The Elite at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

“What a f*cking crazy few months,” Allin said. “Holy sh*t, I thought the worst happened when I broke my foot. Then I was in New York and got hit by a f*cking bus. As you can see, I’m not 100%. I still have a little bit of a limp, I got a nose brace on. But f*ck, I am going to Anarchy in the Arena because I want to defend AEW’s honor.”

Allin continued, “Like I said, I’m not 100%. Jesus, when [Dax] just did that suplex, I was sitting criss-cross applesauce, and “A f*cking beam hit me in the head. I thought I got knocked out. I was like, ‘There goes my return.’ [Laughs] I’m not gonna keep you here for long because there’s some more bad-ass action to come. I gotta go to the hospital or something. I’ll talk to you guys later.”

The post-show segment also featured comments from Bryan Danielson, who put over Allin as being “the f*cking man.”

“It’s great to be home,” Danielson told his home state crowd. “You guys have given me some incredible moments in my career. You guys are the reason I main-evented WrestleMania. The very last show that my dad came to before he passed away, you guys made him feel like his son was a star. When I was forced to retire, you guys were there with him. You guys laughed with me, you guys cheered for me, you guys cried with me. For that, I will always be grateful.”

Danielson added, “Then this past October, at WrestleDream, you guys came and were the best crowd I’ve ever seen for a technical wrestling match. That warmed my heart. So I feel like, for a long time, I have been your Washington state guy. But ladies and gentlemen, I’ve seen somebody who’s done things that I could never even dream of. I think, when I’m gone, you guys have a new Washington state guy. I’m gonna be in the crowd chanting ‘Darby’ with you guys because this guy [points to Darby], he’s the f*cking man.”

Check out the complete post-show segment, which also featured comments from FTR, via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.