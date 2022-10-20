AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin recently joined Renee Paquette on her Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on his wild street fight with Jeff Hardy, and how he felt working with the former world champion. Highlights are below.

Says he was certain he would be going to the hospital after the huge ladder spot in his singles match with Jeff Hardy:

“Earlier in the day, I climbed that ladder and I looked down and I was like ‘yeah, I’m for sure going to the hospital tonight.’ There’s no way around it. AEW-wise, that was the craziest thing. I thought for sure I was going to meet my doom.”

Says he felt fine afterwards, even calling it one of the safer spots he had done:

“Everybody asks me ‘dude how’d that feel?’ And honestly, it didn’t feel like anything, it was so safe. You can see me if you watch the video back, I kinda go to Jeff’s ear ‘that sh*t was so fun!”

His thoughts on working with Jeff Hardy:

“It felt like I was putting a match together with myself…It was like I was talking to myself. It was fun. A week before, it was just supposed to be a normal match. Just a straight-up match. And I went up to Tony [Khan] and I said ‘hey, nobody wants to see us exchange wrist locks. It was in New York where there’s a state commission, and I was like ‘why couldn’t we wait a week when we’re in Texas when no-one gives a sh*t?”

What he does on his days off:

“Every time I’m off for the week, it’s like ‘alright, Darby is going to take the week off and chill out and whatever.’ [But really,] I go harder outside of work than I do in the realm of AEW. I’m never really stopping. It’s fun though because I never know when I’m going to get hit by a bus or something.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)