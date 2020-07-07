Darby Allin Teases New Video For Wednesday’s AEW Fyter Fest

AEW superstar Darby Allin took to Twitter earlier today to tease a video, which the 27-year old says will be released on night two of Fyter Fest this Wednesday on TNT. Allin writes, “Don’t need a doctors note to get wild with Travis Pastrana. Video Wednesday on @AEWonTNT.”

Allin has been absent from AEW television since Double or Nothing back in May, where he competed in a ladder match to determine a new number one contender for the AEW championship. During the bout, Allin came off a ladder with his skateboard and noticeably banged up his ankle. He has yet to be cleared to return to action.