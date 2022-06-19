Darby Allin has made a habit of doing dangerous spots during his matches. Allin recently wrestled Jeff Hardy in a No Disqualification Match on AEW Dynamite.

With a ladder set up in the ring, Allin jumped to the outside onto Hardy who was laying on a series of erected steel chairs. Speaking on his DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts revealed that Allin told him he thought he was going to get hurt.

“I seen him three days after that and he’s seen me coming and he’s like, ‘Oh, boy,’ he’s already ducking me cause he knows I’m gonna chew his ass! ‘What the f*ck are you doing?’ I said, ‘Tell me what you were thinking before that?’ He goes, ‘Jake, I was starting to go up. When I got up there, I thought, ‘Well, I’m here, I’m going to the hospital. I know I’m going to the hospital this time.’ He said, ‘I was quite shocked that I didn’t! I hit and I started moving stuff and it all still worked, and I thought, It wasn’t that bad!’ I said, ‘That’s the worst thing you could have told me!’”

