The main event of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is now set.

Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage matchup on this evening’s Rampage, where he last eliminated Claudio Castagnoli. This means the former TNT Champion will challenge for the world title at the promotion’s Grand Slam special later this year.

Darby Allin has won the 3rd annual Royal Rampage by last eliminating Claudio Castagnoli with the Coffin Drop! BACK TO BACK YEAR WINNER.

Darby will now get an AEW World Championship match in New York at Grand Slam. pic.twitter.com/d1ttriX8Mn — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) July 27, 2024

This means that Allin will either be facing off against Swerve Strickland or Bryan Danielson, depending on who wins at AEW All In. This also marks the second year in a row that Allin was the Royal Rampage winner.