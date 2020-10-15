AEW announced on tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT that rising star Darby Allin will challenge for the TNT championship at the November 7th Full Gear pay per view. The news was broken by the AEW commentary team in the middle of the of tonight’s show, which saw current TNT champion Cody Rhodes go to a time limit draw with Orange Cassidy.

