Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Josh Alexander on the Fright Night edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW confirmed the match after Alexander issued a challenge on Saturday’s Collision, as reported by 411Mania.

Alexander beat Blade Brown on Collision before calling out Allin. He said it was time for him to bring gold to the Don Callis Family, and challenged Allin to live up to his reputation as a fighting champion.

The October 28 show will air from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, at 8 p.m. Eastern on TBS and HBO Max. Persephone will also defend the TBS Championship against Queen Aminata, while FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns meet in the third match of their best-of-five series.