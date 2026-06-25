Darby Allin is preparing to take on a challenge unlike any he has faced before.

The AEW star revealed in a recent interview with Jon Alba of that he plans to compete in the New York City Marathon on November 1, marking the first marathon of his life.

While many first-time marathon runners spend months training and preparing, Allin appears ready to embrace the experience in his own unique way.

“I don’t even have running shoes yet,” Allin said. “I kind of want to just go into it fully blind. Everyone’s like, ‘you gotta know what you’re getting yourself into.’ I was like, I kinda wanna just wing it, and it sounds so fun. So I don’t know if I’ll if I actually train for it. Yeah. I kinda wanna just wing it and push myself.”

The marathon effort will also serve a charitable purpose. Allin will be running in support of KultureCity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sensory accessibility and inclusion for individuals with invisible disabilities. He will be one of 50 runners representing the cause.

The announcement comes after another major accomplishment outside the wrestling ring for Allin. In 2025, he successfully completed his long-awaited climb of Mount Everest, adding another extreme achievement to his résumé.

As for his in-ring future, Allin is set for one of the most chaotic matches on the AEW calendar at this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. He will join Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Konosuke Takeshita in a 12-man cage match against MJF, Jake Doyle, Kyle Fletcher, Andrade El Idolo, Kevin Knight and Kazuchika Okada.

Whether it’s scaling the world’s tallest mountain, stepping inside a steel cage, or tackling his first marathon with little preparation, Allin continues to seek out challenges that push him well beyond the ordinary.