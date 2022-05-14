AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin recently spoke with the New York Post about the company departure of Cody Rhodes, and his shocking return to WWE at last month’s WrestleMania 38. Check out Allin’s full thoughts on the subject, including how important Cody was for his AEW trajectory, below.

Says he is happy that Cody Rhodes is happy:

I’m just happy if he’s happy. That’s all it comes down to. [There are] different roads everyone can take on this journey in professional wrestling. I know I wouldn’t be happy doing anything outside of AEW because of all the free time, all the skating that I get to do, and all my side projects, and the craziness. I can’t be tied down to following a schedule that much. But if he finds that happiness, that’s all that’s important. That’s all that really matters to me. It’s nobody’s business but his own.

How Cody played an instrumental part in introducing him to AEW audiences: