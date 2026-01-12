Darby Allin recently offered strong praise for Brody King, framing him as a performer whose intensity and mindset fit perfectly with what All Elite Wrestling has aimed to represent since its inception. In Allin’s view, King embodies the kind of all-or-nothing approach that defines the promotion’s identity, particularly in an era where consistency and physical commitment separate standouts from the pack.

Reflecting on King’s journey, Allin noted that the former Ring of Honor standout always wrestled like every appearance mattered. “He’s a guy who I thought should have been in AEW from year one… Every night he goes out there, he performs literally to his limit, and it’s cool to see that he’s finally taking off,” Allin said. King officially joined AEW in 2022, and as his role has grown, so has recognition from peers like Allin, an acknowledgment that relentless effort, even when unnoticed early, eventually finds its moment.