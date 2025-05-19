Darby Allin has planted his flag.

The AEW flag.

And he’s planted it in a pretty prominent place.

As noted, Darby Allin finished his climb and reached the top of Mount Everest.

In an update, Allin himself surfaced on social media to share video footage and a photo of himself planting the AEW flag at the top of the historic landmark.

“Mount Everest summit,” Allin began in a post on his Instagram page. “What a ride thanks AEW for everything in life.”

Allin continued, “Thanks to the amazing team at Adventure Consultants and the Sherpa squad this sh*t was wild!”