Darby Allin has a music comparison analogy for WWE and AEW.

And it’s quite simple.

WWE is like Taylor Swift, and AEW is like Slayer.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote his title eliminator bout against Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on September 25, the fluffy-pink-coat-wearing pillar of AEW elaborated.

“If people are going to compare the two companies, WWE and AEW, I like to put it as a music reference,” Allin said. “WWE is like Taylor Swift and AEW is like Slayer.”

While elaborating, Allin explained, “Taylor Swift can sell more records, but that doesn’t mean Slayer doesn’t have a huge following. Our brand of music is a little more intense and violent, and we don’t have to change anything. We don’t have to try to sell the same records as Taylor Swift. We’re kind of in our own world. That’s where I like to compare the two things. You can watch All Out and it can be a little offensive, but I live to offend people.”

