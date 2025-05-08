Daria Berenato, formerly known as Sonya Deville in WWE, is keeping busy since her release from the company earlier this year.

In addition to launching her own official podcast, Berenato has been dabbling in the world of MMA, as she appeared at Invicta FC 61 in April.

On Thursday, a press release was issued to promote Daria Berenato as part of the commentary team for the Invicta FC 62 event scheduled for May 16.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.