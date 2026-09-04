TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae has reportedly landed a role in Netflix’s upcoming Myron Bolitar series.

PWInsider Elite reports that Rae has begun filming for the production in New York.

Rae is reportedly portraying a professional wrestler named Fury.

The series is based on author Harlan Coben’s Myron Bolitar novels, which center on a former athlete turned sports agent. Colin Woodell, Diane Guerrero and Chloe Fineman are among the announced cast members.

Netflix has not publicly confirmed Rae’s casting at this time.

Rae continues to appear on TNA television as the promotion’s Director of Operations. WrestlingHeadlines reported in July that she signed a new agreement with TNA.

She also recently introduced Zoey Serrano as the newest member of the Knockouts division following Serrano’s surprise TNA debut.

Rae has acting experience outside wrestling, but the reported Myron Bolitar role would place her in one of her most prominent television projects to date.