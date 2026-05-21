Daria Rae, formerly known as Sonya Deville in WWE, recently took part in a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions.

During the live stream, the TNA Wrestling authority figure revealed her contract with the company is up in June, spoke about who she would want to face if she did return to the ring, as well as her acting career.

Featured below are some of the highlights where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive.

On her TNA Wrestling contract being up in June: “Did I re-sign with TNA? Well, my contract is not up until the month of June so, you will have to see. We will see.”

On her acting career: “I have quite a few movies coming out in the next year. Two of ‘em, yeah. Two since I left WWE and then I filmed six more that are in editing right now. That’s my main gig.”

On how if she returned to the ring, she would want to face Tessa Blanchard: “There’s not many women in the world that are sharper in the ring than Tessa (Blanchard), and that’s in all my experience and everyone that I’ve worked with. She is on her A-game. She’s just sharp. She’s someone that I would wanna share the ring with if I return to the ring. But I can’t because I’m a boss and I’m a professional, and I’m a classy broad that is just running the house over at TNA.”