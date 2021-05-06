Last night’s MLW Fusion saw the return of El Jefe (fka Dario Cueto) to the world of professional wrestling. The character, who was best known for his role in Lucha Underground, appears to be the head of the promotion’s Azteca Underground spinoff, which explains the addition of former LU superstars like Mil Muertes.

The latest Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that El Jefe will also be appearing at MLW’s upcoming tapings in Philadelphia, which means this wasn’t just a one-off.

MLW has since issued the following announcement on El Jefe’s surprising cameo.