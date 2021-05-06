Last night’s MLW Fusion saw the return of El Jefe (fka Dario Cueto) to the world of professional wrestling. The character, who was best known for his role in Lucha Underground, appears to be the head of the promotion’s Azteca Underground spinoff, which explains the addition of former LU superstars like Mil Muertes.
The latest Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that El Jefe will also be appearing at MLW’s upcoming tapings in Philadelphia, which means this wasn’t just a one-off.
MLW has since issued the following announcement on El Jefe’s surprising cameo.
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LA, CALI. — For months speculation has run rampant: who is the mysterious owner/proprietor of Azteca Underground?
In the closing moments of the season finale of Major League Wrestling: FUSION the world finally got its answer.
“El Jefe” stepped forth from the shadows and made his identity known to the world.
Watch FUSION and see the shocking finale featuring perhaps the most shocking moment and ending in league history.