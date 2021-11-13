Indie pro-wrestling star Darius Lockhart released a new video on Twitter announcing that he will be coming to the National Wrestling Alliance for their December 3rd-December 6th tapings from GPB Studios in Georgia.
ANNOUNCEMENT:
Please Watch Until The End.#ICanFixThat@nwa 12/3 – 12/6
Tickets: https://t.co/5jIKpJy8Yd#BeARevolutionary ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/qh4bL4tBYi
— “The Revolutionary” Darius Lockhart (@DLockPro) November 13, 2021
Lockhart recently appeared for AEW, and has been seen in numerous other promotions including RevPro, VPW, and GCW.