Pro-wrestling star Darius Lockhart recently appeared on the Culture State podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably the positive reaction he received to his debut promo for the NWA, and how the promo was praised by top industry names like Big E, Raven, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thanks the NWA for giving him the opportunity to cut such a promo:

I kind of knew in the moment that it was gonna set me apart [NWA debut promo] because I was taken out of the match [at Hard Times 2] due to injury but they were like, ‘But we’ll give you promo time’ and the match I was stated to be in was a Gauntlet match so that’s like 12 people and so it’s like do you wanna be one of 12 or 13? Or do you wanna be one of one in your own segment and introduce the new show? So, giving me — first of all, I wanna say thanks to the NWA for giving me that spotlight period to do that and trusting me in that position but then at that point, it was ball in my court. So once we did it though, the — I felt good about it because as soon as I got backstage, there were people, you know, people pulling me to the side, ‘Hey man, you’re a hell of a promo.’ ‘Hey, that was really good,’ and then I was blessed enough to be, you know, like complemented by some of the great orders of pro wrestling history.

How he was thrown praise from Big E, Raven, and Mick Foley:

Like it was Raven pulling me to the side and Mick Foley is messaging me and telling me, ‘Great promo’ and the current WWE Champion at the time, Big E tweeting me and you know, even commenting about the promo. It was really cool to see that it was — I don’t like to use the word ‘validation’ when it comes to like being around my career because I don’t think we really need things to validate us in terms of quality of talent or humanity or anything like that, but it was a cool thing to just, like, get that affirmation of what I thought already, of like, ‘Oh yeah, people are paying attention. They’re just not saying anything’ but like now, it’s confirmed like, ‘Nah, we gotta see you now. We have to –’ so no, it was a very cool nod from a lot of people saying, ‘No, we do see you and you know, your work isn’t disappearing into the void. You are good, you are talented’ so, it was really nice to see such positive feedback. I didn’t really get anything negative. The fans have been very complimentary of it, even new fans so, people are fans without even watching me wrestle now, which is brilliant. I think that’s what every wrestler aims to do at this point in time.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)