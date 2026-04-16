WWE continues striking deals with various companies and personalities worldwide.

And here’s another.

This week, Darius Rucker, the frontman for the famous rock group Hootie & The Blowfish, surfaced via social media to announce that he has reached a merchandise agreement with WWE.

The deal is in conjunction with Fanatics.

“Not sure if y’all know this… but I’m a HUGE wrestling fan,” Rucker stated. “Have been my whole life!”

Rucker continued, “That’s why I’m so excited to share the new WWE line in my Fanatics collection. Check it out at the link in bio!”