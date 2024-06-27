On tonight’s AEW Dynamite the Young Bucks announced that they will be entering a dark horse into the Owen Hart Memorial tournament, someone they claim will go on to win it all and become AEW World Champion.

Fightful Select has released a report regarding who the dark horse entrant might be. POTENTIAL SPOILER BELOW.

While this is not 100% confirmed, Fightful reports that the Dark Horse could be Adam “Hangman” Page, who has been out of action since March. The publication previously reported that Page was set to come back at some point this summer, with all signs pointing to a July return. His last match was against Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution, which was won by Joe.

Again…to reiterate…this is not confirmation that Page is the mystery man, but the Hangman was a heel prior to his return and reuniting with a now heelish Elite fits perfectly. Regardless, whoever it is will face off against Jeff Jarrett next week.