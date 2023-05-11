AEW held two dark matches during Wednesday’s Dynamite taping from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The first match saw Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale defeat Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose when Nightingale pinned Shafir. The second dark match saw Ethan Page and Preston Vance defeat QT Marshall and Aaron Solo when Vance pinned Solo.

AEW has held dark matches for the past few weeks since they stopped taping Elevation.

