Dark Side of the Ring returns with the season six premiere episode this week.

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, a special Dark Side of the Ring marathon will air on Vice TV as the lead-in to the debut episode of the season six premiere, dubbed “Mick Foley — Hell In A Cell.”

Featured below is the schedule for the 3/25 Dark Side of the Ring marathon, as well as the official description for the new Mick Foley season six premiere show.

8:00 AM

Dark Side of the Ring: Bash at the Beach 2000

At the close of the ’90s, WCW’s backstage drama reached a boiling point, as corporate infighting and power struggles overshadowed the wrestling ring—until one explosive off-script rant against Hulk Hogan changed everything.

9:00 AM

Dark Side of the Ring: Black Saturday – The Rise of Vince

Vince McMahon’s takeover of professional wrestling marks a turning point in the industry, forever changing the landscape of the sport.

10:00 AM

Dark Side of the Ring: Saving Face – The Brutus Beefcake Story

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake’s wrestling journey was shaped by his unbreakable bond with Hulk Hogan and a life-altering accident that nearly took everything from him.

11:00 AM

Dark Side of the Ring: Chris Colt – Welcome to My Nightmare

Chris Colt, one of wrestling’s wildest figures, saw his dreams of stardom derailed by destructive habits. His life journey took him from psychedelic wrestling experiences to a troubled career in adult entertainment.

12:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: Terry Gordy – Final Flight of the Freebird

A teenage wrestling prodigy, Terry Gordy’s iconic career with the Fabulous Freebirds made him a living legend. But a tragic overdose left him with nothing and took away everything he held dear.

1:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: Buff and The Bagwells

Marcus “Buff” Bagwell’s brash in-ring persona mirrored the chaos of his personal life, which was made even more outrageous by his eccentric and often controversial family.

2:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: Bam Bam Bigelow – The Beast from the East

Bam Bam Bigelow’s larger-than-life persona in the ring was matched only by his tumultuous personal life, from criminal activities to addiction. His family tells his unbelievable story for the first time.

3:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: Enter Sandman – Legacy of a Hardcore Icon

A hardcore wrestling legend, The Sandman earned his reputation as the ultimate beer-chugging bad boy in ECW. But the line between his brutal persona and real life began to blur when his family was pulled into the chaos.

4:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: Chris Adams – The Gentleman and the Demon

Known for his charm and wrestling talent, Chris Adams had the potential to be a sensation. However, his struggle with alcohol led to his tragic demise at the hands of a close friend.

5:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: The Ballad of ‘Earthquake’ John Tenta

John Tenta’s transformation from beloved WWF villain Earthquake to a family man facing a life-threatening battle with illness is a tale of heart, resilience, and untold struggles.

6:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: The Life and Legends of Harley Race

Harley Race was revered as one of wrestling’s toughest competitors, but behind the scenes, his life was plagued by violence, personal tragedy, and struggles that even a legend couldn’t overcome.

7:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam – Johnny K-9

Johnny K-9 led a double life as a brutal in-ring competitor and a notorious biker gang leader, with ties to drug trafficking, a police station bombing, and a brutal double murder.

8:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: Blood & Wire – Onita’s FMW

Atsushi Onita’s creation of FMW revolutionized Japanese wrestling with explosive and violent matches. But his chosen successor’s tragic end and financial ruin left a dark shadow over the promotion’s legacy.

9:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring: The World According to Marty Jannetty

Marty Jannetty’s partnership with Shawn Michaels in The Rockers made waves for their athleticism and charisma. However, Marty’s battles with addiction and personal demons overshadowed their success, leading to a life filled with excess and tragedy.

10:00 PM

Dark Side of the Ring SEASON SIX PREMIERE: Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell

Relive the iconic “Hell in a Cell ’98” match as Mick Foley takes us through his terrifying falls, the pain he still endures, and the legacy of one of wrestling’s most brutal moments.