Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island featured a contract signing between Wardlow and his current rival MJF, who received a hero’s welcome from the crowd who cheered MJF as if he were the company’s top babyface.

Prior to both men entering the ring MJF played a parody of the VICE TV series “Dark Side of the Ring,” which depicted how MJF was wronged by Wardlow in his feud with CM Punk. The hilarious video also featured legendary pro-wrestling jobber, Barry Horowitz. Check it out below.

What is this, a propaganda video by @the_MJF against @realwardlow?! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/03P8C3Le3u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

