– Dark Side of the Ring returns tonight on Vice TV with episode four of the ongoing sixth season of the popular documentary series. Tonight’s new episode focuses on “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas. The official description for the show reads as follows:

“With the physique of an Adonis and endless charisma, Tony Atlas makes his mark as one of wrestling’s first Black stars but racism, addiction and ego keeps Mr. USA from the top.”

– WWE continued their countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever” on Tuesday morning. The company released the complete Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin No Disqualification / Submission match from WrestleMania 13, which comes in at the number two spot on the all-time list, on their official YouTube channel.

– Sam Roberts and Megan Morant are back with this week’s official Raw Recap podcast, which looks back at the WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw from April 14, 2025, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The show features an interview with Dominik Mysterio, who challenges for the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker, Finn Balor and Penta at WrestleMania 41 this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel released the complete Triple H vs. Sheamus match from WrestleMania XXVI on Tuesday morning.