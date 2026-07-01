Dark Side of the Ring co-creator and executive producer Evan Husney says the creative team quickly realized Jeff Jarrett’s time in TNA Wrestling couldn’t be told in a single episode.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Husney discussed the upcoming season of Dark Side of the Ring, revealing that what was originally planned as a single episode evolved into a three-part documentary because of the sheer scope of TNA’s history and Jarrett’s role in building the promotion.

“The Jeff Jarrett story just kept growing. We started digging into TNA, and the deeper we got, the more we realized there was no way to tell that story in one episode. Jeff’s story is TNA’s story in so many ways. We felt like if we were going to do it, we needed to do it right.”

Husney explained that TNA’s legacy extends far beyond Jarrett himself, noting that the promotion introduced countless ideas and performers that would go on to influence the wrestling industry for years.

“TNA was doing so many things before other companies were. The X-Division, the Knockouts division, the six-sided ring… there are so many innovations that came out of that company. We wanted to tell the full story because we don’t think TNA always gets the credit it deserves.”

Chris Jericho agreed that TNA played a significant role in modern wrestling, adding that many of today’s biggest stars either came through the promotion or were shaped by it.

The three-part documentary is expected to explore TNA’s founding, its rise during the 2000s, and the many highs and lows the company experienced under Jarrett’s leadership.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.