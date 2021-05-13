Dark Side of the Ring producers Jason Eisener and Evan Husney recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype this evening’s episode on GCW champion Nick Gage, who is better known as one of the kings of the deathmatch style. Hear what Eisener and Husney had to say about Gage, as well as Grizzly Smith, who is also getting an episode in this third season, below.

How he fell in love with the Nick Gage character despite not being big into deathmatch wrestling:

It changes for me because as you’re working on episodes, it’s in our nature to become obsessed with the material. But for me, I’ve become obsessed with one kind of at a time, but I didn’t know much about Nick Gage before going into this season. I’ve never been a big fan of deathmatch wrestling, just blood, in general, it’s hard for me to watch some of that stuff. He’s such a captivating character. I became such a big fan of his and just fell in love with him as a person and a personality. I love wrestlers that continue to blur the lines, and a character that is believable is Nick Gage. He is his character, like he’s someone I totally believe in his gimmick.

Says he’s very excited for the episode on Grizzly Smith: