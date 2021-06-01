Dark Side of the Ring producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener did a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com.

During it, they were asked about what they thought when they heard Dana Warrior comparing their work for the episode about the Ultimate Warrior to “smut and filth.”

Jason said, “At first it was kind of funny. Then, like we saw on Twitter and online, all these websites started picking up on it and saying our show is described as ‘Smut and Filth.’ When you start to see that, it felt like it was diminishing what our show is about. I feel our show is very far away from being smut and filth. We have subjects and people on our show bare their soul to us. I think about the families who have done that for our show. To consider it smut and filth, it’s just not what it is. I think, maybe she hasn’t seen our show, because I really don’t think if you’ve seen it, that’s what you would come away with thinking, that it is smut and filth.’

Evan said, ‘Exactly right Jason. I was thinking about Sandra Toffoloni. I was thinking about David Benoit. I was thinking about Martha Hart and the trust that folks have had in us in making the show. I think for us to reappropriate the term like we did with the T-shirt and everything, I felt it was in defense of, this is not what our show is about. I assume that she hadn’t seen the show and she’s taking it at name value, which that happens. People look at the name of our show and they assume one thing. I get that, but for us, it was also an opportunity because there was a lot of heat going into Warrior week. I think it was all just part of the intensity of all of this.”