Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring series is coming back for another season after it debuted in April 2019, initially airing six episodes. Each episode delves into scandalous, tragic, or controversial stories. Evan Husney and Jason Eisener serve as the executive directors.

The topics covered in the fourth season included Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch, Magnum T.A, Adrian Adonis, Doink The Clown, Junkyard Dog, Marty Jannetty, Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah The Butcher, Bash at the Beach 2000, and The Graham Family.

According to Pwinsider, the series has been renewed for another season, which is set to premiere in March.