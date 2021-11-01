Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring season finale on the WWE Steroid Trials drew 154,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 41.28% from last week’s episode on Rob Black and XPW, which drew 109,000 viewers.

Thursday’s season finale on the WWE Steroid Trials drew a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is up 20% from last week’s episode on XPW, which drew a 0.05 key demo rating. That 0.06 rating represents 80,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 26.98% from the 63,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.05 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s season finale ranked #90 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.06 key demo rating, up from the #112 ranking for the XPW episode. The episode ranked #127 for the night on cable in viewership, up from last week’s #141 ranking.

The DSOTR episode on the WWE Steroid Trials drew the eighth-best viewership of the season, and tied with other episodes for the fourth-best key demo rating of the season. This week’s viewership was up 41.28% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 20% from the previous week.

Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring averaged 177,230 viewers and a 0.07 key demo rating over 13 episodes. This is for a total of 2.304 million viewers on the season. To compare, season 2 averaged 257,666 viewers per episode, while the first season averaged 201,333 viewers per episode.

The NFL game between the Packers and the Cardinals on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.723 million viewers.

The NFL game between the Packers and the Cardinals on FOX also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 5.59 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 20.261 million viewers.

Below is our Dark Side of the Ring viewership tracker:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea – 191,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior – 165,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid – 242,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3A Finale)

Episode 7: Plane Ride From Hell – 153,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3B Premiere)

Episode 8: The Double Life of Chris Kanyon – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW – 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 10: Ion Croitoru (Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K9) – 137,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11: The Many Faces of Luna Vachon – 135,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 12: Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW – 109,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 13: The WWE Steroid Trials – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 3 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 13 regular episodes

SEASON 3 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode

