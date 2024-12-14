– The fallout from TNA Final Resolution 2024 goes down tonight. The company will hold the post-PPV taping of TNA iMPACT at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Ahead of the taping this evening, Rhino announced he is parting ways with TNA, and that he will be competing in his final match with the promotion at the 12/14 taping against Ryan Nemeth. Make sure to check back here after the taping this evening for complete TNA iMPACT spoilers.

– Pro wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes surfaced on social media this week to announce that he is writing his second book with fellow AEW employee Alex Marvez. “The Natural” wrote the following on X:

Man, just sitting here reminiscing on my career and all the history I have made. This business has been so good to me for so long. Reason I am thinking about it, is because I am writing my second book with Alex Marvez soon. I truly am rich with stories and passion and just want to express my gratitude to all of you fans who have followed me for so long. Truly has been an incredible journey of a lifetime. True fans make me feel alive. I have loved every place I have worked, but my heart truly is with AEW. Why? Because at the beginning, my brother and I set the place on fire and one for the ages in which allowed me to find my passion again. Truly grateful! #KeepSteppin

– As noted, Dark Side of the Ring returns with season six on VICE TV starting with the season premiere episode dropping on March 25, 2025. Although VICE TV have yet to announce the episode guide and topics for this season, SLAM! Wrestling has revealed what is expected. Featured below are a list of the expected episode topics for season six of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring:

* Superstar Billy Graham

* Andrew ‘Test’ Martin

* Eddie Gilbert

* Daffney

* Billy Jack Haynes

* Vader

* Ludvig Borga

* Hell in a Cell