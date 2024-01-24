Dark Side of the Ring gets its season five premiere date.

The popular VICE TV series will be returning to the air on March 5th for its anticipated fifth-season. Along with the announcement it was revealed what topics this year’s episodes would cover. It includes stories on Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, Black Saturday, Chris Colt, Sandman, Earthquake, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell and Brutus Beefcake.

And we’re back… Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024

The show is executive produced by Evan Husney and Jason Eisener.