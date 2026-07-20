Dark Side of the Ring is celebrating its next episode with a throwback release.

Vice TV announced that it has partnered with IndependentWrestling.TV and Enjoy the Ride Records to produce a limited-edition VHS release of the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episode, “Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe,” from the series’ seventh season.

In addition to the documentary itself, the VHS will also include the infamous 2005 IWA Mid-South match between Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe that serves as the focus of the episode.

The episode premieres on Vice TV on Monday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET, exploring the brutal bout between the two competitors, as well as the real-life animosity that existed between Necro Butcher and Joe at the time.

Only 300 copies of the collector’s edition VHS will be made available, with 50 copies featuring signatures from both Necro Butcher and Samoa Joe. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET on July 21 through Enjoy the Ride Records.