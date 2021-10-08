Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on Ion Croitoru (Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K9) drew 137,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 8.73% from last week’s episode on FMW, which drew 126,000 viewers for a record low.

Thursday’s episode on Johnny K9 drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is up 25% from last week’s episode on FMW, which drew a 0.04 key demo rating. That 0.05 rating represents 63,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 23.53% from the 51,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s episode ranked #116 on the Cable Top 200 with the 0.05 key demo rating, up from the #124 ranking for the FMW episode. The episode tied with Disney Channel’s Worst Witches at #137 for the night in cable viewership, down from last week’s #133 ranking.

The DSOTR episode on Johnny K9 drew the second-lowest viewership and the second-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was up 8.73% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 25% from the previous week.

The NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football game between Los Angeles and Seattle topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.389 million viewers.

The NFL game on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 4.17 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 14.761 million viewers.

Below is our Dark Side of the Ring viewership tracker:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea – 191,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior – 165,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid – 242,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3A Finale)

Episode 7: Plane Ride From Hell – 153,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3B Premiere)

Episode 8: The Double Life of Chris Kanyon – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW – 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 10: Ion Croitoru (Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K9) – 137,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11: The Many Faces of Luna Vachon

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.