The latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring saw the series hit its lowest audience of the current season.

The July 28 episode, which focused on the life and career of Big Bossman, drew 135,000 viewers on Vice TV. The episode also posted a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The 135,000 viewers marks the lowest audience of season seven to date. Dark Side of the Ring airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Vice TV.

Below is a look at the viewership numbers for season seven so far:

* July 7 – Jeff Jarrett & TNA (Parts 1 & 2) – 158,000 viewers, 0.04 demo rating

* July 14 – Jeff Jarrett & TNA (Part 3) – 180,000 viewers, 0.02 demo rating

* July 21 – Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher – 151,000 viewers, 0.05 demo rating

* July 28 – Big Bossman – 135,000 viewers, 0.04 demo rating