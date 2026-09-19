Dark Silueta says Las Infernales could expand, but the decision belongs to El Satanico.

During a direct interview with Fightful’s Luis Pulido, Silueta was asked whether Hecate or another wrestler could join the CMLL faction. She explained that membership is tied to a wrestler’s training lineage rather than simply being a good fit on television.

“The goal of this faction is that you be solely a student of Daniel Lopez, El Satanico.”

Silueta said several Mexico City wrestlers have been suggested. Their ability is not the issue; the question is whether they were trained from the beginning by El Satanico rather than arriving after developing under another coach.

She described Hecate as a potentially strong addition, but stressed that El Satanico must approve any expansion. Las Infernales currently consists of Dark Silueta, Zeuxis, Valkiria and Lluvia, although the members’ other commitments have often placed Silueta and Valkiria together.

Silueta added that Zeuxis has an established partner and Lluvia is now a coach with a partner of her own. Those circumstances could create room for another wrestler, but there is no confirmed addition.

Source: Fightful interview with Dark Silueta