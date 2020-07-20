Dasha Gonzalez On Her Awkward Meeting With The Rock

During her appearance on WINCLY, Dasha Gonzalez recalled her time on Titan Games and her awkward meeting with The Rock. Here’s what she had to say:

I had met The Rock one time talking to Roman Reigns on a case backstage before TV one day. I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Dasha.’ I very awkwardly said hi and ran away. I didn’t really get to meet him. It was pretty cool to be able to chat with him and receive encouragement from him.

Not only being a former performer for WWE, but now with All Elite Wrestling. I thought, ‘Many, I’m representing the company I work for. I’m representing the wrestling community.’ I wanted to do the best I could and prove to everyone I’m an athlete. I’ve been training in the ring as well too. I have always been very athletic too. So having that bond. Wrestling community is like a family regardless of whatever organization you’re in. We all have a common love for sports entertainment, wrestling, being active, putting on a show.”