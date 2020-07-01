Dasha Gonzalez On Her Current Role With AEW

During an appearance on WINCLY, former NXT wrestler Dasha Gonzalez spoke on becoming a ring announcer for AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

With everything going on in the world, it’s pretty cool. It has allowed us in All Elite Wrestling to bond as a family. We all have one common goal. To give everyone at home a release and something to look forward to and enjoy every week.

It has been strange because you always feed off the energy of the fans. Our fans are the heartbeat of wrestling. That has been difficult, but it has been amazing to connect with our fans on a deeper level through social media.

All Elite Wrestling has been very creative having the talent be ringside. All of us get tested before we compete or go out. We wear masks backstage. It has just been incredible to be able to be a family. Justin wasn’t able to travel, so I was able to step up and help out. After that the wheels keep moving and going.