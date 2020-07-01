Dasha Gonzalez On Her Current Role With AEW

During an appearance on WINCLY, former NXT wrestler Dasha Gonzalez spoke on becoming a ring announcer for AEW. Here’s what she had to say:
With everything going on in the world, it’s pretty cool. It has allowed us in All Elite Wrestling to bond as a family. We all have one common goal. To give everyone at home a release and something to look forward to and enjoy every week.
It has been strange because you always feed off the energy of the fans. Our fans are the heartbeat of wrestling. That has been difficult, but it has been amazing to connect with our fans on a deeper level through social media.
All Elite Wrestling has been very creative having the talent be ringside. All of us get tested before we compete or go out. We wear masks backstage. It has just been incredible to be able to be a family. Justin wasn’t able to travel, so I was able to step up and help out. After that the wheels keep moving and going.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: WINCLY.
- New Details on What Happened with The Velveteen Dream’s Recent Car Accident
- World Title Match and More Announced for Impact Slammiversary
- WWE NXT UK Status Update, New Releases and a Suspension, Bayley Responds to Kay Lee Ray, More
- Big Swole Wants To Bring Lil Swole To AEW, Teases Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo
- WWE Officially Announces Becky Lynch TV Appearance
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea