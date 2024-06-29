An update on AEW Grand Slam 2024.

According to a recent listing from Ticketmaster, AEW is set to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday, September 25. This event would feature a live Dynamite episode and a taping for that week’s Collision. However, the listing did not specify when tickets would be available for purchase. It has since been removed.

Since 2021, AEW has held its Grand Slam event every September. If the information from the listing is accurate, this will be the first year that Collision is included in Grand Slam. In previous years, Rampage was recorded alongside Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Located in Queens, Arthur Ashe Stadium also hosts the US Open tennis tournament annually.

Originally, AEW planned to host Forbidden Door at Arthur Ashe Stadium this year, but those plans changed. Instead, the Forbidden Door pay-per-view is happening at UBS Arena in Long Island this Sunday, June 30.