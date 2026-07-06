ROH is heading back to one of its most historic venues for Death Before Dishonor.

For the second consecutive year, ROH Death Before Dishonor will emanate from Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena. The promotion announced on Monday that Death Before Dishonor 2026 will take place on Friday, August 21.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 16, with a pre-sale scheduled to begin on July 14.

Speaking with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Tony Khan reflected on bringing one of ROH’s signature events back to the city that played such a major role in the promotion’s history.

“There’s a great tradition of Ring of Honor wrestling in Philadelphia,” Khan said. “It’s very fitting that one of the most important shows every year in the Ring of Honor calendar, the great Death Before Dishonor event, is coming to Philadelphia.”

Death Before Dishonor has been a staple of the ROH calendar since 2003. Last year’s event was headlined by ROH World Champions Athena and Bandido successfully defending their respective titles against Mina Shirakawa and Hechicero.

Khan also looked back on the success of the 2025 event while praising the current state of the promotion.

“I really loved the Death Before Dishonor show we had there last year. It was tremendous. So much has happened in ROH in the past year. Bandido and Athena have maintained dominant reigns and have wrestled all over the world and have shown fans why they are two of the greatest champions in the sport,” Khan said.

He continued, “We’ve seen a number of great women and men emerging in ROH and I think the shows recently have been tremendous wrestling shows. So there’s a lot to be excited about in ROH as we approach Death Before Dishonor next month.”

The first names advertised for the event include Athena, Lio Rush, Red Velvet, Lee Moriarty, Zayda Steel, Dalton Castle, and The Outrunners. No matches have been officially announced for the show.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026 will stream live on HonorClub, as well as on MyAEW for international subscribers.