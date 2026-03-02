The date and location for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has finally been announced.
In addition to confirming Demolition legends Ax and Smash as the latest inductees into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame on Monday, it was also announced when and where the annual WrestleMania Week induction ceremony will take place.
WWE issued the following press release today with all of the information.
2026 WWE® HALL OF FAME CEREMONY TAKES CENTER STAGE AT DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM IN LAS VEGAS ON FRIDAY, APRIL 17
Class of 2026 Inductees Headlined by Former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Grand Slam Champion AJ Styles & Demolition
Tickets On Sale Tuesday, March 10 at 1pm ET/10am PT
Presale Access Begins Monday, March 9 at 1pm ET/10am PT
March 2, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 17 at 9pm PT at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of WrestleMania® 42 week in Las Vegas.
The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will deliver an unforgettable experience for the WWE Universe, headlined by Class of 2026 inductees Stephanie McMahon, former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Grand Slam Champion AJ Styles and Demolition. Additional inductees will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 10 at 1pm ET/10am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Monday, March 9 at 1pm ET/10am PT.
Additionally, WWE Hall of Fame Priority Passes will soon be available through On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages will provide unparalleled access to every electrifying moment, including premium seating, Superstar Meet & Greet opportunities, and more. To learn more, visit: http://onlocationexp.com/wwehof.
About WWE
WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
About Park MGM
Park MGM is the Las Vegas Strip’s first smoke-free resort, offering an intimate hotel experience on a grand scale. Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites in addition to The Reserve at Park MGM’s 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites on the resort’s top four floors. The resort’s robust culinary program features The Library; L.A. legend Roy Choi’s Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality’s renowned Bavette’s Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Dolby Live, the resort’s 5,200-seat entertainment destination, is home to special engagements by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Maroon 5, among other top artists. Park MGM also is home to On The Record, a unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality. Park MGM and The Reserve at Park MGM are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM and The Reserve are operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828, or find us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.