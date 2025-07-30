All Elite Wrestling is bringing their annual AEW Worlds End pay-per-view to “The Windy City” at the end of 2025.

The 2025 edition of AEW Worlds End will be held on Saturday, December 27 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

AEW President Tony Khan broke the news during an appearance on Chicago’s Q101 radio station. Afterwards, AEW confirmed the news on social media.

“As first announced by AEW CEO + GM Tony Khan on Q101 Chicago, AEW Worlds End will be held at the NOW Arena on Sat., 12/27,” the announcement began. “Tickets on sale 9/8! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more information, go to http://AEWTix.com!”

Make sure to join us here on 12/27 for live AEW Worlds End 2025 results coverage.