AEW has officially locked in the details for one of its biggest crossover events of the year.

It was first reported by The Mercury News that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will take place on June 28 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, giving fans another high-profile interpromotional showcase this summer.

However, the date comes with an interesting wrinkle.

The event is scheduled to go head-to-head with TNA Slammiversary, which is also set for Sunday, June 28, setting up a rare same-night clash between two major wrestling promotions.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the significance of the annual crossover event and how it has grown since its inception.

“AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door has become one of professional wrestling’s biggest events of the year thanks to our incredible partnerships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL and STARDOM, and we look forward to fans in attendance and those watching around the world being a part of history,” said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM and head of creative.

On the NJPW side, company president Hiroshi Tanahashi echoed the excitement while emphasizing the competitive edge his roster is bringing into this year’s show.

“This year sees the fifth AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and whenever New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling collide, we see great chemistry between the wrestlers and many memorable moments,” said New Japan Pro Wrestling president Hiroshi Tanahashi. “This year, NJPW will be playing for keeps to win more than ever. Our roster is fired up to show just how exciting New Japan Pro Wrestling is, and fans can expect a sensational event.”

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on April 27, with a presale launching earlier on April 21.