Impact Wrestling has confirmed that the upcoming event, Final Resolution, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 9th, at the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto. The following was issued:

TNA Wrestling confirmed today on-sale dates for tickets to the last live show under the IMPACT Wrestling brand and the first two under the TNA Wrestling banner.

FINAL RESOLUTION is an IMPACT+ special set for Saturday, December 9, at the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto – and tickets will go on-sale Friday, November 3, at 9 a.m. EST.

HARD TO KILL will air live around the world on pay-per-view on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas – and tickets will go on-sale on Saturday, November 4, at 1 p.m. EST. In addition, the SNAKE EYES EXTRAVAGANZA, set for Sunday, January 14, 2024 at The Palms, also will go on-sale on November 4.

Go to impactwrestling.com for all tickets.

Matches for Final Resolution will be announced in the coming weeks, though championship matches have been confirmed. Final Resolution will feature such stars as reigning World Champion Alex Shelley, X Division Champion Chris Sabin and Knockouts World Champion Trinity, among others. Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Moose, Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw also have been confirmed to appear at Final Resolution.

Matches for Hard To Kill also will be announced in the coming weeks, but company officials confirmed that the new year will launch a new-look TNA Wrestling that runs from the entrance ramp to turnbuckles in the ring, and much, much more. Hard To Kill marks the first-ever TNA Wrestling show at The Palms.