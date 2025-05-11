CM Punk was not backstage at Saturday night’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis pay-per-view event. Instead, he appeared on Saturday night’s UFC 315 broadcast, cutting a promo in support of UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad.

WWE has officially announced that Jey Uso will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24th.

The rivalry began shortly after WrestleMania 41, when Logan Paul confronted Jey Uso and has since made a statement by knocking out the champion with his signature right-hand punch on back-to-back episodes of WWE RAW.

CM Punk is set to appear live on the May 12th episode of RAW, as officially announced by WWE.

This follows his return on the May 5th edition, where he came to the aid of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, standing against Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

* The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed)

* IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Giulia

* CM Punk to appear.

CM Punk posted the following on his Instagram Stories, teasing a potential upcoming feud with CM Punk:

CM PUNK AND JOHN CENA AT MONEY IN THE BANK 👀#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bc0KLhpuDa — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 11, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

According to a report from WCVB, John Cena’s final match is officially scheduled for Boston, MA this December:

According to a report from news outlet WCVB, John Cena’s last match is officially scheduled for Boston, MA this December. CC: @WhattaDayJoe Story & link: https://t.co/iZFsTDFD0a — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 11, 2025

Following Saturday night’s WWE Backlash 2025 pay-per-view event, John Cena nearly cried as he walked up the entranceway. You can check out a post-show video below: