WWE has followed up with more details on their big Atlanta Takeover in July.

As noted during the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock this past Saturday night, WWE will be running State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. on July 12 for their WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event return, and again on July 13 for their WWE Evolution all-women’s premium live event.

Now the date and location has been announced for the NXT Great American Bash special event. It will also take place on July 12 in the afternoon from Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA.

The company released the following press release on Tuesday morning with all of the details.