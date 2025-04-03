TNA Wrestling is gearing up for a return to “The Grand Canyon State.”

This week, it was announced by the Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona, that TNA Wrestling will be coming to the venue for back-to-back shows in June.

Scheduled for June 6 and June 7, 2025, the shows mark the dates on the TNA Wrestling 2025 calendar for the TNA Against All Odds 2025 special event, as well as the follow-up television taping for TNA iMPACT.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: TNA Wrestling is coming to Mullett Arena on June 6th and 7th,” the announcement from the Mullet Arena read. “Ticket Pre-Sale: Wed, April 9 @ 11am to Fri, April 11 @ 9am local time (code: MULLETT). Ticket On Sale Date: Friday, April 11 @ 10am local time at MullettArena.com.”

Make sure to check back here on 6/7 for complete TNA Against All Odds 2025 results from Tempe, AZ., as well as every Thursday night for TNA iMPACT results.