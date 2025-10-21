With WWE NXT Deadline approaching in just under two months, new details are starting to emerge about this year’s premium live event, though nothing has been officially announced by WWE as of yet.

According to a new report, internal documents indicate that NXT Deadline 2025 is currently slated for Saturday, December 6 in San Antonio, Texas.

While that date and location have reportedly been listed internally, the specific venue has not yet been confirmed.

If those plans hold, it would mark the first time that the Deadline event has taken place in San Antonio, following prior editions that were held in Minneapolis, Bridgeport, and Orlando.

Since its inception, NXT Deadline has featured the Iron Survivor Challenge as its signature attraction, a unique match concept that has quickly become one of NXT’s signature innovations.

The most recent NXT Deadline event took place on December 7, 2024, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. That night saw Oba Femi win the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, while Giulia captured victory in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

WWE has yet to make any public announcement regarding the 2025 event’s date, city, or ticket information.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding NXT Deadline continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)