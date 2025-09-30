All Elite Wrestling is bringing a blood-and-gut-filled special event to “The Gate City.”

On Tuesday, AEW issued an announcement officially confirming AEW Blood & Guts 2025 for the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Blood And Guts is coming to Greensboro, NC,” the announcement began. “On Wed, Nov 12, AEW’s most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum!”

The announcement continued, “Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3. Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more at AEWTix.com.”

As noted, this year will also feature the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match in AEW history.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/12 for live AEW Blood & Guts 2025 results coverage.